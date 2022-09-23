Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC port is coming this fall

Hot on the heels of Peter Parker’s success on PC, Sony and Marvel have announced that a Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC port will launch this fall. The open-world game, a spin-off to Marvel’s Spider-Man that features the teenage successor to Spider-Man in a new adventure, will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store when it arrives this year.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game that takes place after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is set in a winterised version of the Manhattan featured in the first game. Miles has many of the same core abilities as Spider-Man does and controls almost the same way, but he’s got his own spin on everything – and a few new abilities of his own to unlock as well.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales starts out as Miles accidentally frees Rhino while escorting a police convoy. With Peter Parker away to help Mary-Jane on a reporting assignment in Symkaria, it’s up to Miles to keep the city safe (and respond to calls on a new Spider-Man app that allows citizens to call for the super-hero’s aid at any time).

Here’s the trailer:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a slightly more compact story than Marvel’s Spider-man, but the general consensus seems to be that it’s at least as good, and well worth playing in any case.

Sony’s PC ports of first-party PlayStation games have done good business, as Axois reporter Stephen Totilo recently pointed out, so it’s no surprise that the publisher would be eager to follow up the success of Spider-Man: Remastered on PC with Miles Morales.

Check out our Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC review to see what we thought of the port.