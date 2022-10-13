The Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements have dropped ahead of the superhero game’s November release date. Based on the specs provided by developer Insomniac Games, it seems like any gaming PC that could run Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered should be more than capable of getting you swinging with this spin-off.

You don’t need the best graphics card to meet the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements, with the recommended pixel pushers topping out at the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and AMD Radeon RX 580. While neither of those GPUs will be able to make use of Nvidia DLSS, both AMD FSR 2.1 and Intel XeSS should help boost fps.

The game will offer ray traced reflections and shadows, but don’t expect performance higher than 60fps at 1440p if your gaming PC is packing anything less than an GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Here are the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements:

Minimum

(720p / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / 60fps) Very High

(4K / 60fps) Preset Very Low Medium Very High OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 4160

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5 4670

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5 11400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 950

AMD RX 470 Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB

AMD RX 580 Nvidia RTX 3070

AMD RX 6800 XT VRAM 2GB 6GB 8GB Storage 75GB HDD 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

You’ll be able to full customise mouse and keyboard inputs, but the best PC controller for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is undoubtedly the PlayStation DualSense, which offers adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response features.

The game also supports the best gaming monitors with ultrawide resolutions, specifically those with 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 aspect ratios. Just don’t forget to grab the best SSD for gaming you can afford before blowing your budget on a fancy display.

Amazing Ray Tracing

(1440p / 60fps) Ultimate Ray Tracing

(4K / 60fps) Settings High

Ray Tracing High High

Ray Tracing Very High CPU Intel Core i5 11600K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7 12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT VRAM 8GB 10GB Storage 75GB SSD 75GB SSD

For a full breakdown of everything that’s new in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, check out the PlayStation blog. You can also watch the trailer featuring all the shiny PC exclusive graphical features here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Steam Deck compatibility

Valve hasn’t announced what category the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. However, seeing as the previous game received the ‘Verified’ status and the system requirements haven’t changed, we’re confident it should play just fine on the Deck.

Take the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales?