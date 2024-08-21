It’s already had some scintillating gameplay snippets go viral, and now the creators of gun fu brawler Spine have dropped a new trailer that’s got plenty more badass action for you to clip and ship. The game has also just had a release window confirmed, and despite it looking pretty impressive in its trailer, you’ll be waiting a fair while until you can get your hands on it.

Spine is a third-person action game that blends both shooting and brawling in close-quarters battles for the ultimate gun fu experience. It’s probably the closest you’ll get to a proper John Wick game – no, we’re absolutely not counting John Wick Hex.

In a futuristic world with cyberpunk aesthetics, you play as Redline, who has been bestowed with a sentient spinal implant that makes her a lethal combatant. This new trailer shows Redline using some parkour skills, flexes some new finisher moves, and has her facing off against some of the game’s bosses. This also confirms that you’re not you won’t be the only one wielding the power of a Spine implant, as the ninja boss is hooked up with one too.

Alongside giving us a look at new gameplay, the trailer also debuts the game’s soundtrack, which has been composed by Le Castle Vania. Their music has featured in Payday 2 and in various John Wick movies – see, we told you it was the closest thing to a John Wick game.

As per a press release, Spine will be releasing in late 2025, so this isn’t one that you’ll be playing any time soon unfortunately. Still, I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that the wait will be worth it, as Spine is looking properly good.

