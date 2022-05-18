Stardew Valley meets Studio Ghibli in Spirittea this summer

The last time we heard from Spirittea was two years ago when it was in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign, and now it’s finally close to release. It’s a life game in the style of Stardew Valley with a big Studio Ghibli influence, particularly the otherworldly shenanigans of Spirited Away – and it’s aiming for a summer release.

The player takes on the role of a writer who’s escaped to the countryside, but an encounter with a magic teapot turns Spirittea into a ghost game. From then on, it’s about doing Stardew-like hobbies and chores while also doing favours for spirits to help save them, as instructed by a cat spirit called Wonyan.

It all looks rather delightful and should keep ghost-loving Stardew Valley fans happy while they wait for Haunted Chocolatier. Similar to that game, Spirittea has elements of a management game in the mix too, with players also having to look after a bathhouse where the spooky citizens go to relax. Yes, you’re playing the role of Yubaba in this game, so try to be a bit nicer about it.

Spirittea release date

Spirittea is aiming for a release this summer, so anytime in the next three months. Given the press release states “later this year” and the trailer below is just “coming 2022”, expect it to be a late summer release.

