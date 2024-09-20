It’s been a long 11 years since Splinter Cell Blacklist turned the iconic series invisible and strolled out of Ubisoft HQ. Since then, we’ve all been wondering where one of Ubisoft’s strongest franchises has vanished to, though the reveal of a remake in late 2021 gave us renewed hope – albeit short-lived. Don’t worry though, as Splinter Cell is finally making a return – for real this time – but not in the way we had all hoped. Instead, we’re getting Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, an animated adaptation “coming soon” to Netflix.

Although Splinter Cell is one of the most beloved and celebrated stealth game franchises, its abrupt death outside of two recent novels had seemingly sealed its fate to join one of Ubisoft’s many forgotten IPs. Well, this upcoming animated series could change things for the better.

Headed by Ubisoft and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch focuses on Sam Fisher in a new era of espionage. Like many of the best game adaptations, including Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Deathwatch appears to be telling its own story rather than retelling an existing one.

Netflix remains tight-lipped but it has revealed that Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is being directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage, with John Wick’s Derek Kolstad leading the writing process. Plus, the one and only Liev Schreiber (Spotlight, Ray Donavan, Isle of Dogs) is bringing Fourth Echelon’s Agent Fisher to life on the big screen.

In the brief teaser trailer, we get a glimpse at the simple but strong animation style, and hear Schreiber’s perfect performance as Fisher. Of course, the teaser closes with the iconic night vision goggles whirring to life.

Sure, it might not be a long-awaited new Splinter Cell game, but if Netflix’s Deathwatch is a success, then perhaps we’ll see more of Sam Fisher in the future. Nevertheless, prepare for the long wait by digging into more of the best PC games in the meantime. On the other hand, our list of the best open-world games includes many of Ubisoft’s recent releases and much more.

