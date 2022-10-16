Splinter Cell remake loses director at Ubisoft

Late last year we finally had confirmation that a Splinter Cell remake is on the way from Ubisoft. While little is known about the direction this remake of Sam Fisher’s stealth games will take, the director recently announced that they are leaving Ubisoft for a “new adventure.”

The Splinter Cell remake was directed by David Grivel between November last year and now, according to their LinkedIn profile. Grivel is also known for being a game designer on Crysis 2, before moving to Ubisoft in 2011 to work on the likes of Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Far Cry 6.

“After more than 11 years at Ubisoft, it is now time for me to go on a new adventure,” says Grivel in a LinkedIn post. “11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I’ve been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends.” (spotted by GameRant).

Grivel also adds that people should “stay tuned” for their “next adventure,” which will likely be revealed soon. It is currently unclear who will replace Grivel.

The Splinter Cell remake was announced late last year, with Ubisoft saying it will rebuild the game “from the ground up using [the] Snowdrop engine,” which is being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the studio’s upcoming Star Wars game.

Recent reports of a job listing at Ubisoft also point towards what we can expect from the Splinter Cell remake. “Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable,” reads the listing.

While currently in development at Ubisoft Toronto, nothing else is officially known about the game, but we did write earlier this year about how the Splinter Cell remake needs simple stealth.

You can also check out Grivel’s LinkedIn for more information about their work and to get the full post as well.

