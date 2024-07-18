Splitgate 2 is real, lands 2025, and definitely isn’t a hero shooter

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The original Splitgate was a fantastic free-to-play portal-based shooter that filled the hole left by Halo Infinite’s less-than-stellar launch. Sadly, after a strong initial run, developer 1047 Games ceased working on it in late 2022 to focus on a new project. After teasing an announcement for the past few days, the team has finally revealed its next project. Surprise surprise, it’s Splitgate 2.

Announced today with a gorgeous cinematic trailer, Splitgate 2 looks to maintain precisely what made the original FPS game so good: solid gunplay, handheld portal guns, and high-flying jetpack movement. As some had theorized based on the recent teases focusing on individual characters, Splitgate 2 borrows some hero shooter elements via its new faction system.

Players can choose between factions to change their ability set on the battlefield. The game’s Steam page specifies Aeros, an agile lightweight dashing character; Meridian, who can manipulate time to their advantage; and Sabrask, who is simply described as ‘raw power.’ The announcement suggests that you ‘mix and match factions to build the ultimate team,’ which implies the choice of faction will be more of a team-based decision to optimize combinations ala Overwatch’s team comps.

YouTube Thumbnail

While there’s very little info out there beyond the trailer, one thing we can say for certain is that it’s set to release in 2025. The developer has also been quick to point out that the game isn’t a hero shooter, despite the fact it appears to borrow some elements of the genre. In the meantime, the original Splitgate is sure to receive a boost to its playerbase off the back of the sequel’s hype, so now’s a good time to hop back in and start thinking about portals.

