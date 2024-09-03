Without a shadow of a doubt, Splitgate 2 is my most anticipated new FPS game right now, and its debut during its closed alpha showed off exactly how it intends to evolve the epic, portal-based action of the original. However, as with any alpha, there was plenty of room for improvement, and developer 1047 Games has just revealed some of its key learnings and changes that it will be making to the game.

Despite Splitgate 2’s recent alpha only running for four days, it sounds like 1047 gleaned a lot from it. A new post by the CEO of the studio Ian Proulx on X confirms several changes that it has already implemented in the FPS game ahead of its next alpha, the dates of which haven’t been revealed just yet.

Objectives in the Hot Zone mode will no longer have shared progression, and each team will have to capture them separately. You’ll also get longer matches in Team Deathmatch, as the round timer is being increased and the overall kill limit is being upped. Overall, 1047 has reduced respawn times as well, so you’ll be spending less time spectating and more time getting revenge – or trying to, at least.

To help keep movement slick and flowing, all factions can now sprint while reloading and there’s a new auto sprint setting as well. There’s also a new keybind that lets you close portals one at a time.

Aside from these specific, short-term changes, 1047 acknowledges that players want to see “bigger and more vertical maps with more portals,” so it’s getting to work on developing more arenas in this style.

It is also “experimenting internally with a longer TTK (time to kill)” and is doing a general balancing sweep across all the game’s factions. It’s great to see such a rapid response to the feedback given by the few thousand players that were let into the Splitgate 2 alpha, and that certainly fills be with hope for the live service shooter on a day where belief in new FPS games is hard to come by – yes, I’m talking about the remarkably short existence of Concord.

