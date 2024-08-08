We’d known it was coming for a while, but the announcement of Splitgate 2 made me a very happy man. I’m not actually sure I would have played its predecessor had developer 1047 Games not put it out as a free Steam game, yet it quickly became one of my favorite multiplayer games in years. Described loosely as “Halo with Portals,” it offers a faster-paced arena shooter than the likes of Apex Legends and more satisfying one-on-one gameplay than games such as Call of Duty or The Finals. Now, we’ve got our first proper look at Splitgate 2 gameplay.

Splitgate 2 focuses on 4-on-4 battles, and of course brings back the signature portal system that made the first game stand out from the pack amid a deluge of great free Steam games. 1047 Games was also quick to note that despite the new faction system being a core feature, it doesn’t consider Splitgate 2 to be a hero shooter – we aren’t dealing with specific characters here, you see, but rather broader gameplay styles.

The factions can be considered more like classes, much as we’ve seen recently in the likes of The Finals. Aeros players, for example, are fast and agile, specializing in high-APM play and smart on-the-fly portal usage to catch enemies off guard. It’s ideal for players who like to rush down their opponents, flank, and generally stay on the move, with quick reloads and improved sprinting letting you fly about with ease.

Meridian players are more support-driven, though still very capable of taking names for themselves. With healing auras, scans that can show enemies through walls, the ability to track enemy health levels, and even a time bubble that speeds you and your allies up while slowing any enemy that walls inside, they can be an essential addition to your team if used correctly.

Rounding out the faction list for now is Sabrask. These players are expert defenders and fraggers – if you’re someone who isn’t into using portals, they’ll likely be a good pick. While they don’t have the same mobility as their counterparts, they get access to the likes of a placeable ‘smart wall’ that will block incoming enemy damage from either side, and sticky grenades to help lock down and clear out a zone.

Renowned Call of Duty pro player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, one of the most successful competitive FPS players to date, is among those featured in the gameplay demonstration. “This is just such a fresh outlook on a good, fun arena shooter,” he says. “It builds on what Splitgate one was.”

Splitgate 2 is set to launch in 2025 on Steam as a free game. You can head over to its page on the Valve storefront if you want to wishlist it now and stay up to date with its development. I’ll certainly be seeing you on the battlefield.

Alternatively, here are the best multiplayer games you can play right now, to help prove that you’re top of the class. If you prefer working with others rather than against them, however, you’ll want to step over to the best co-op games on PC instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.