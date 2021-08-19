Splitgate will stay in open beta for the foreseeable future

Popular Halo x Portal mashup Splitgate is going to stay in open beta for the foreseeable future. Developer 1047 Games has revealed that it’s holding off launching the game in full to get Splitgate into a state that can handle the influx of new players that have joined over the summer months.

1047 Games explains that Splitgate went from hosting 4,000 to 175,000 players simultaneously in a matter of weeks. The game has also been downloaded over ten million times, while its beta has only been open for just over 30 days. That’s pushed the studio to rethink its network infrastructures and look for solutions to reduce waiting times between games.

“In looking at the issues facing the scalability of the game’s backend, the process includes far more than simply dealing with server capacity,” 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx says. “We are focused on keeping the game stable for fans, and iterating on the game’s concurrent capacity in order to minimise player wait times. We want to do this the right way, and we want to be prepared for massive scale when we officially launch, all the while continuing to improve the beta with frequent updates, additional features, and improvements to server capacity.”

There is, however, still new content on the way. While the game gets minor updates each day to squash bugs and improve the backend framework, several content updates are in the pipeline for the year. The studio says it will reveal more at Gamescom.

If you’re looking to jump in yourself, we’ve rounded up our best Splitgate tips to get you into the fight.