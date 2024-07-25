Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has really been through the ringer, but after a couple of pushbacks, things finally seemed to be stable again when earlier this year developer GSC Game World confirmed a September launch date. However, the Ukranian studio has unfortunately just announced that Stalker 2 is being delayed for a third time, but it’s thankfully not as big a setback as we’ve seen previously.

When development of the previously-canceled Stalker 2 was revived in the late 2010s, it was on course for a 2022 launch. However, Russia’s war against Ukraine understandably meant that the project had to be delayed, with a new target of early 2024. Then it was pushed back again to September 5 of this year. And now, GSC is changing the Stalker 2 release date once more, announcing a delay of just over two months.

Stalker 2 will now launch on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the studio confirmed today alongside the release of a new trailer for the FPS game.

“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience,” says Yevhen Grygorovych, Stalker 2’s game director, in a press release. “These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more ‘unexpected anomalies’ (or simply ‘bugs’, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding – it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself.”

The consolation prize is that next month there will be a Stalker 2 Developer Deep Dive that will offer “the most comprehensive update on the game yet.” In partnership with Xbox, the Deep Dive will be airing on Monday, August 12.

In it, there will be interviews with developers and some behind-the-scenes insight on Stalker 2’s creation, new gameplay footage, and a full walkthrough of one of its story quests. We’ve seen plenty of exciting smatterings of Stalker 2 already, but this will absolutely be the most detailed look at it yet.

Like many others, I’ve been itching to get my hands on Stalker 2, so naturally I’m disappointed in today’s news. However, it’s more than understandable given the scope of the game and everything that GSC has had to overcome during the last couple of years. Both Ed and Lauren have been hands-on with the game already at Gamescom 2023 and this year’s Summer Game Fest, and despite their positive experiences getting me even more excited for the game, a setback of two months isn’t too painful in the grand scheme of things.

Stalker 2 is shaping up to be one of the most atmospheric survival games around, so here’s hoping its new release date helps it rather than hinders it. It’s also one of the many upcoming Game Pass games that are set to hit the service on day one this year.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.