STALKER 2 developer asks fans to “stay patient” in wake of data breach

STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World shares a statement after a data breach, asking fans to avoid watching leaked material and wait for the official release date.

STALKER 2 developer statement

STALKER 2

The STALKER 2 development team has released a public statement about a data breach that it says occurred following a hack on one of its employee’s accounts. GSC Game World, the Ukrainian developer of the upcoming horror-themed RPG game set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, urges fans to wait for the STALKER 2 release date and avoid watching any potentially leaked images or video surfacing from the incident.

“Recently, our employee’s account for a collective work-with-images application was hacked,” the company’s statement shared to social platforms including Twitter and Discord reads. “The responsibility for this was claimed by a community from a Russian social network. They are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation.”

GSC Game World, which is currently based in Prague after relocating following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, notes that it has been subject to “blackmail, acts of aggression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans, and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company” on multiple previous occasions over the past year. However, it says that the events of the war in Ukraine are “much more terrifying” and that “attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.”

The team says to fans, “In the event of any leaks, we ask that you refrain from watching or distributing information about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.” It explains that many of these materials may be outdated or work-in-progress assets, and encourages that players eager for the sequel “stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible.”

In closing, GSC Game World expresses thanks to the community for its overwhelming response and support during these difficult times. It ends by saying, “Our mission is to commit all of our strength and passion to complete the project and deliver it to you, despite all the obstacles on the way. Your support is our inspiration. Glory to Ukraine.”

