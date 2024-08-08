Ahead of the Stalker 2 launch date, the original games are 82% off

Calling all PC gamers who are eagerly awaiting the release of Stalker 2, this is not a drill: you can get all three of the OG Stalker games at a fraction of their usual price in the Fanatical Summer Sale.

The original Stalker series, which includes Shadow of Chernobyl (released in 2007), Clear Sky (released in 2008), and Call of Pripyat (released in 2009), are absolutely incredible, so naturally, ahead of the Stalker 2 release date, we’re really excited to see how the post-apocalyptic world has been developed in Stalker 2, which may just become one of the best PC games of 2024.

The much-anticipated release of Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl is, according to my colleague, Ed Smith – who played Stalker 2 at last year’s Gamescom, a ‘brutal, cruel, and deliciously realistic shooter’ game [that’s] absolutely incredible’.

As part of Fanatical’s Summer Sale, there’s currently 82% off the Stalker games bundle, with the set of three games available for just $7.39 /£3.88, down from $39.99 / £20.99), with an impressive saving of $32.60.

And it’s not just the Stalker bundle that’s heavily discounted in the Fanatical Summer Sale, you can also get your hands on Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which has 60% off and is down to $15.99 from $39.99, with a fantastic saving of $24.

As if that wasn’t enough, with a saving of 79%, Monster Hunter Rise is also on sale and is reduced down to just $8.39 from $39.99, while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has 80% off and is reduced to $10.24 from $49.99.

