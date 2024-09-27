MSI just teased a new Stalker 2 graphics card, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU

The development of Stalker 2 has been extremely complicated, but we’re nearing the end, and to celebrate, MSI has revealed a special Stalker 2 graphics card. While only a short teaser has been revealed, the design looks great from what we’ve seen so far.

As the Stalker 2 release date nears, it’s expected that we’ll start to see more of the game’s marketing pick up. Doing a deal with MSI makes total sense as special editions of the best graphics cards can prove very popular with players who are in need of an update, but have been holding out until a highly anticipated title is released.

This is the latest MSI card to feature a special design, following the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary graphics card from the company, as well as its Black Myth: Wukong graphics card. Both of these previous special editions have used an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU, and this Stalker 2 card also has Nvidia GeForce RTX branding on its backplate, so it could use the same GPU again.

While a release date for the card is not yet known, we expect it will be released around the same time as the game, which is in November, and it’s also likely that the game will come with the card via download code claimable from MSI. Unlike other special-edition cards such as the Asus Space Marine 2 graphics card, MSI has been selling its special editions rather than just offering them as prizes, meaning fans will have a fair chance to get their hands on one rather than needing to win it as part of a competition.

It’s also noteworthy that the controller, keyboard, and mouse that appear in this video are also Stalker 2-themed, meaning this MSI partnership could stretch beyond just graphic cards.

For more on Stalker 2, check out our GSC Gameworld interview from Gamescom, where we spoke with game director Evgeniy Grygorovych, who told us all about how Stalker 2 will aim for realism without being “fully realistic.”