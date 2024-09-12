It’s now 11 years since the first playable version of Star Citizen first hit PC. In that time, Cloud Imperium has raised more than $720m in crowdfunding and carried the space MMO all the way to alpha version 4.0.0, which is expected to launch in the near future. We’re still waiting on the single-player Squadron 42, and it might be a while until the full Star Citizen 1.0 launch arrives, but with the new system Pyro on the way, the persistent universe of SC feels ever closer. It seems, however, that Cloud Imperium might have a new game up its proverbial sleeve.

Star Citizen alpha 4.0.0 is bringing big changes to the space MMO, not just in the form of Pyro, a new, lawless system that exists parallel to Stanton, but also via the new methods of intergalactic travel. We’ve also just had the courier overhaul, which makes haulage and space trucking jobs a lot more detailed and realistic – at the end of last year, Cloud Imperium confirmed that the Squadron 42 campaign mode was feature complete.

But now, a curveball. Cloud Imperium has filed a trademark for something called ‘Soulsinger.’ As well as that name, the filing confirms this new trademark is connected to “downloadable computer games software” and “downloadable videogame software,” suggesting heavily that this is a new game project, at least of some description, from CIG.

The application for Soulsinger was filed in June of this year. However, it may not be connected to an entirely new game or new game IP – it could, in fact, have some connection to Star Citizen. Previously, Cloud Imperium has filed separate trademarks for Squadron 42, the Arena Commander game within a game, the bespoke Star Engine, and its Bar Citizen fan event, so perhaps Soulsinger has some peripheral connection to the central world of SC.

Also worth noting, the next Citizencon is scheduled for Friday October 19 and Saturday October 20, just over a month from now. It’s a long shot, but maybe, just maybe, we’ll hear more about Soulsinger then and there. Let’s wait and see.

In the meantime, try some of the other best space games, or maybe get the best multiplayer games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.