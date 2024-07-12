Every few months developer Roberts Space Industries likes to open the airlock doors a little to let new players in. Space can be very cold, so it’s nice to see a developer allow folks a chance to get away and into the warmth of a spaceship. One of these events for Star Citizen has just begun and will run for a week, meaning if you’ve ever wanted to see what everyone’s been talking about for so long – this is a perfect time.

Two events are currently running right now that aim to bring new players into the space game. The first is a free fly event, which lets players hop into Star Citizen without paying anything for a limited time. The other is the regularly occurring Foundation Festival, a celebration of the game’s community which asks veteran players to volunteer their time to mentor newbies.

During the Foundation Festival, players new and old will be able to sign up to the Guide System, a way of bringing incoming pilots up to speed with the game’s systems. New recruits will be paired up with veteran guides who will run them through the ropes of a selection of missions in order to help them get the most from their first steps into the universe.

By doing so, both types of players will be able to earn rewards, depending on how many sessions they successfully complete during the event. Guides can earn a festival hat, paint, and an armor set and gun, while recruits will earn two types of guns along with a multi-tool set. In addition, completing each of the different types of mission will grant separate rewards, from challenge coins to exclusive ship paint.

New players will also be able to get discounted starter bundles for the duration of the Foundation Festival, helping them to make the jump to warp speed right away at a reduced cost. Between the free fly event and the festival, it feels like this is a great opportunity for anyone who’s been wondering about Star Citizen and wants to make up their own minds about the controversial title.

Both Star Citizen events are live now – the free fly event will run until Friday July 19 and the Foundation Festival will run until Wednesday July 31. You can learn more about what’s happening over here, as well as a more detailed look here.

