The Star Citizen free fly is back, giving you a chance to try the colossal space game as it nears a billion dollars in funding

A new Star Citizen free fly event is underway. The ambitious space game has long been positioned as one of gaming's great mysteries, and it's currently rocketing towards the billion-dollar fundraising mark at alarming speed. Open for the next week and change, the free-to-play promotion lets you start without having to spend a thing, and there are bonus rewards up for grabs if you decide to stick around, or are an existing player who brings someone new into the fold.

This could well be a very important year for Star Citizen, with developer Cloud Imperium Games recently confirming that cinematic single-player spinoff Squadron 42 is now playable "from beginning to end." That suggests there's a good chance it could hit its proposed launch within 2026. CIG's crowd funding tracker also currently reports a quite frankly staggering total of over $942 million raised, so it may well break the big billion within the coming months.

Actually deciding to plonk the cash down and find out whether it's right for you can be an intimidating prospect. Fortunately, the developer is more than willing to offer you a first taste courtesy of its free fly events, the latest of which has just begun. The trial gives you the ability to check out what's new in Star Citizen alpha 4.6 and explore the stars as you please.

As always, there's a selection of ships available to use during your test period. This time around, you'll have access to the beginner-friendly RSI salvation to get you started. From there, you can move to the highly agile, maneuverable Anvil Arrow, the mining-focused Drake Golem and Argo Mole, and the spacious Drake Cutlass Black, which is ideal if you're looking to run large cargo missions or go bounty hunting.

The recruit-a-friend campaign returns as well. If you know anyone who plays Star Citizen, you can input their code when you sign up. If you then go on to buy a starter pack or ship worth $40 or more, you'll both be given rewards. As the newcomer, you'll pick up the Greycat Aril 'Red Alert' armor set (featuring integrated toolbelt and backpack), while your veteran pal will be given a Consolidated Outland Hoverquad complete with a Lovestruck paintjob.

The Star Citizen free fly event is live now, and runs until Monday February 23. You can take part by heading to the official Roberts Space Industries website.

If you've ever wondered what's really happening in Star Citizen, the free fly is the ideal way to do so first hand. It's also a nice opportunity to get a taste of the universe ahead of Squadron 42's arrival, which promises to be an even more newcomer-friendly option. Its story-driven campaign is said to clock in somewhere around the 40 hour mark, and features Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Mark Hamill, and Henry Cavill among its star-studded cast.