In terms of ambition there’s probably nothing quite on the same level as Star Citizen. While it is an MMO at heart, it’s aiming to be much more than that. The controversial sim is looking to let you build an entire life among the stars, and in its next Alpha 4.0 update that goal will inch a little closer. New character customization options are coming, and they’ll let you make some essential tweaks to how your avatar looks when you’re out adventuring in the galaxy.

The Alpha 4.0 update for Star Citizen promises to be huge. We already know about the new Pyro system and the frankly scary travel system that’s coming, but now Roberts Space Industries has shown off a few more of the granular role-playing options hitting the game too. These won’t alter the fabric of the space game like the Pyro system will, but they’ll add extra details that help the game feel much more alive and allow for more player expression.

Character customization is getting expanded with plenty of new options to choose from, including a big bag of new hair styles you can pop on your head. These range from twin braids to big curly haircuts, all of which should work with space suit helmets, masks, and other cosmetics. A new tattoo system is also incoming, which will let you choose a range of styles, colors, and even lets you determine how long you’ve had your tattoo. The developer is additionally working on piercings, planning on incorporating a range of piercing locations and styles you can choose from.

All of which should give you a greater ability to feel more at home in your virtual skin, with your style becoming truly your own. That’s not all coming in 4.0, however, as the developer has also announced a brand new creature – space cows.

Or rather, Quasi Grazers. These colossal beasts will roam certain planets, adding life to alien worlds and making everything feel that little bit more real. They’ll interact with other creatures already included in the game and will graze and move about in herds, like real cows, helping them feel like actual organisms. They also lay eggs, which the developer promises is quite gross.

There’s no date for the Alpha 4.0 Space Citizen update yet but we believe it will arrive later in 2024.

