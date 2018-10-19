Free games: Win an Age of Discovery Starter Pack for Star Trek Online!

Star Trek Online's 15th season left the launch pad recently – on October 9th, to be exact – which means it's now flying around in space, boldly going where no one has gone before. Alright, our bad, we'll try to minimise the cringey Star Trek references where possible. No promises, though.

The new season, titled Age of Discovery, brings with it a couple of new customisable ships for you to command, a fresh batch of missions, and plenty of updates that improve both the New Player Experience and streamline several of the MMO's systems. Plenty for all you Trekkies to enjoy, then. This is a game you might want to Klingon to, eh? Ok, we're packing it in… or you could say we're Picard it in. Oh god. What was that?! So sorry. Sorry.

Ok, let's get to business – serious faces on everyone. To celebrate the arrival of Age of Discovery, we're giving away 50 Starter Packs that will equip you well for the new adventures. Included in each of them is a Walker-class prototype light exploration cruiser, 12 additional inventory slots, a large (150,000) experience bonus pool, a Discovery-era phaser sniper rifle and phaser stun bolt pistol, and a tardigrade vanity pet

Even if you don’t win one of the Starter Packs we’re giving away there’s plenty of reason to kick into warp drive and try out Star Trek Online’s new season. For example, its first installment lets you create a Starfleet captain from the Discovery timeline and embark on your first mission with fellow Starfleet Academy cadet and friend, Sylvia Tilly.

You’ll know here as the young, wide-eyed cadet who turns up in episode three of Star Trek: Discovery, embarrassing herself in front of Burnham, and later on snoring away in her sleep. Yes, her – she’ll bring plenty of geeky excitement along.

Now then, if you want to win one of the 50 Age of Discovery Starter Packs then you’ll need to enter the competition via the widget below. Every action you complete is worth one entry into the giveaway, with the more actions you complete increasing your chances of winning.

We’ll also need your email address so we can send you a code upon winning – we won’t send you spam, we promise. Please read our terms and conditions before you enter.

Star Trek Online giveaway



While you’re here, give us a Like over on the PCGamesN Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, and we’ll keep you up to date on all our future giveaways.