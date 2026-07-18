Timeline-altering Star Trek Voyager game kicks off a four-part expansion pass, inspired by classic episodes

If you were enticed by the fate-shifting stories of Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown, you're in luck, as developer Gamexcite has just kicked off a new expansion pass for the space strategy game. The DLC is spread across four parts, with one live right now and the rest scheduled to arrive throughout the remainder of 2026. It encompasses new regions to visit, more ships and characters to meet, and a wide range of additional stories drawing inspiration from the many tales of the U.S.S. Voyager.

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is certainly one for the real Trekkies among us - it even won over PCGN's big boss Tim. Paul found himself surprisingly taken by it, but remarked, "for those without a love for Voyager, I can't see there being much here for you." If you are a fan, however, it's a way to explore key moments from its journey and ask what might have happened if you'd steered Captain Janeway and her crew in a different direction. For those craving further adventures across the stars, the expansion pass promises to deliver all that and more.

The pack starts with the Delta Chronicles DLC, which is out right now, adding five new missions based on iconic Voyager episodes including Distant Origin, The Omega Directive, Homestead, Cold Fire, and Inside Man. It adds two more characters to the roster - Engineer Reginald Barclay and Voth Molecular Paleontologist Professor Forra Gegen - each boasting unique combat abilities. You'll also have the chance to encounter the Voth City Ship, meet a Ferengi Marauder with the potential to become an ally, and unlock six extra technologies.

Arriving alongside this is free update 1.8, which introduces another seven ship quest events, and makes further balancing changes and bug fixes to improve the overall experience. Gamexcite promises to continue delivering these free patches and upgrades alongside the rest of the expansion pass, so keep watch for even more ship quests, balancing, and even the promise of a completely new game mode.

"We're not quite ready to fully talk about that last one yet," the developer teases, "but let's just say the Delta Quadrant may soon become even stranger than before, adding many more hours of gameplay, challenging even seasoned Captains." It also reveals that you'll be able to use the U.S.S. Equinox, which will arrive in September as the second part of the expansion pass, "exclusively" for this mode.

Beyond that, the other two pieces of DLC are currently planned to arrive between October and December 2026. The first will bring "more missions, heroes, technologies, and NPC ships," while the latter will take us to "a new sector based on one of Voyager's most famous episodes." Expect a similar lineup of features there as well, including additional storylines "with all the 'what if' scenarios the game is known for."

The Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown expansion pass is available now, priced at $29.99 / £25.99. The first part, Delta Chronicles, is already live. You can find it here.

"None of this would have been possible without the incredible support we've received since launch," Gamexcite says in a thank you message to players. "From launch celebrations in Discord to bug reports, fan theories, memes, emotional mission reactions, and all the discussions around choices and consequences, you continue to shap this game together with us. The Delta Quadrant is vast, and our journey through it is far from over - most importantly, because there's always coffee in that next nebula."