Games like No Man’s Sky, Starfield, and Elite Dangerous will have you hopping in your ship and exploring vast cosmoses, often at break-neck speeds and in high pressure situations. So how about a game that puts you at the controls of a ship but asks you to slow down, take things steady, and obey the laws of the galaxy? Meet Star Trucker, a new day-one addition to Game Pass that is basically Euro Truck Simulator, but in space.

While space games like the ones mentioned above offer opportunities to live out your galactic courier fantasies, none of them are totally dedicated to that (admittedly niche) profession. The aptly-named Star Trucker changes that, as it tasks you with hauling various cargo behind a big rig-style spacecraft.

The measured, smooth, and often therapeutic driving required in games like Euro Truck Simulator is equally important here – straying outside of the marked highways increases your chances of hitting space debris, driving too fast could land you a fine, and collisions could compromise your cargo. However, with zero gravity and thrusters instead of a tarmac road and torquey engine, it gives fans of that series and other driving sims a new challenge.

As well as keeping your eyes on the road (if you can call them ‘roads’ in space) you’ll have to maintain and repair your ship. For example, should your gravity compensator run out of charge, prepare to watch your space coffee and your precious load begin to float around you.

As you explore and unlock new sectors of your galactic map, you can kick back with some “starburst blues, galactic rock, and asteroid infused Americana” over your radio, or listen out for gossip and leads for lucrative jobs as other truckers chat over the airwaves.

There are loads of upgrades you can make to your truck – both in terms of its capabilities and its appearance – and they’ll be needed as you traverse trickier sectors and deliver more challenging cargo.

Star Trucker is out now on Steam with a 10% discount up until Tuesday September 17, and it’s also available through PC Game Pass. So, if you’re already enjoying some of the best Game Pass games with your subscription, you can give Star Trucker a go at no extra cost.

