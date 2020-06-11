Battlefront 2, Battlefield 5, and Mass Effect 3 hit Steam with deep discounts

After the initial wave of fresh EA games on Steam, the publisher has now brought the heavy hitters to Valve’s platform. The modern Battlefront games, the most recent entries in the Battlefront series, and the most controversial Mass Effect titles are all now available on Steam, and they’re available at impressive discounts.

The Star Wars: Battlefront games are both 50% off – that makes Battlefront 1 $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99, and Battlefront 2 $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99. If you’re looking for (mostly) single-player sci-fi, you can pick up BioWare’s RPG games for 50% off, too – that brings the prices of Mass Effect 3 and Andromeda down to $14.99 / £12.49 / €14.99 each. (The first two Mass Effect games have remained on Steam for ages.)

You can also now get the modern Battlefield games on Steam at similar discounts. At 50% off, you can get Battlefield V for $24.99 / £27.49 / €29.99, Battlefield 1 for $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99, or Battlefield 4 for $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99. Battlefield 3 and the extremely-untimely Battlefield Hardline are both 75% off, bringing the price down to $9.99 / £8.74 / €9.99 each.

With the Mass Effect games and currently active entries in the Battlefront and Battlefield series accounted for, that’s most of the games you might’ve been keeping origin for available on Steam – aside from The Sims 4 and Titanfall 2, anyway.

