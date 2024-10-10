Which Star Wars game would like to see remastered and relaunched? Jedi Starfighter is my personal number-one choice, or maybe Rogue Squadron. I also have a strange soft spot for the official Phantom Menace tie-in game. The original Battlefront duo has gotten the PC re-release; likewise Bounty Hunter, which had a good run on Steam earlier this year. Now, suddenly, another Star Wars game is coming to our beloved platform, and it’s not one that I would have expected. Released 24 years ago, the admittedly gorgeous Star Wars Episode I Jedi Power Battles is making a return.

Based loosely around the events of the eponymous movie, Star Wars Episode I Jedi Power Battles is a sidescroller and co-op game where you control either Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, or Qui-Gon Jinn, and battle your through 3D levels full of droids and Sith. In the original 2000 version, you had to play to unlock extra characters like Darth Maul and the rolling, shielded battle droid.

The relaunch, however, comes with the entire cast available from the start, as well as the new game plus mode that lets you change the color of your lightsaber (eat your heart out, Jedi Survivor) and experiment with some classic cheat codes.

Created by Aspyr, the team behind both the Battlefront and Bounty Hunter relaunches, Episode I Jedi Power Battles also allows for couch co-op, so you can play with a pal, side-by-side, just like the early ‘00s intended.

The Star Wars Episode I Jedi Power Battles Steam release date is confirmed for Thursday January 23, 2025. It might not be the Star Wars game that we were expecting to come back from the dead, but somehow, Jedi Power Battles returned. You can wishlist it right here.

