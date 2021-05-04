Star Wars games are on sale at Fanatical and Humble for May the Fourth

May the Fourth be with you on this, the punniest fan celebration this side of Tatooine. To help celebrate Star Wars day this year, online games retailers Fanatical and Humble have deals on some of the best Star Wars games of the past decade, including recent hits like Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Think of the normal prices, and then imagine they’re being slashed with a twin-bladed lightsaber.

Starting right now, at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST, you’ll have 22 hours to save 73% on Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition at Fanatical. This version of the online multiplayer game includes all the in-game purchasable content released from the launch of Battlefront II up to through the Rise of Skywalker items that came out in December 2019.

Fanatical also is offering 55% off on arcade space simulator game Star Wars: Squadrons, which drops you into the seat of your favourite Star Wars starfighters including X-wings, TIE fighters, and – thanks to some post-launch content we were never supposed to get – even B-wings and TIE/d Defenders.

If you’re more in the mood for a Star Wars-flavoured Soulsbourne game, Fanatical has you covered there, too. Respawn’s terrific Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition is 46% off its usual price, and comes with some interesting “behind the scenes” features and bonus cosmetics to use for Cal Kestis and his inquisitive droid companion BD-1.

Fanatical is running some additional Star Wars Day sales in partnership with the legendary Star Wars fan site Wookieepedia, so be sure to check around to see if there are gaps in your collection that could use some filling out.

If you’re pressed for time, however, Humble has rounded up a bundle of 14 excellent Star Wars games that you can grab all in one go for 45% off the usual asking price. The bundle includes certifiable classics like Star Wars: Dark Forces, the Jedi Knight series, and Star Wars: Republic Commando. There’s even the Star Wars RTS game, Empires at War – Gold Pack.

Proceeds from sales of the Humble Star Wars Collection benefit Star Wars Force for Change and Unicef.