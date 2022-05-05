Kenobi interview triggers Jedi Fallen Order connection speculation

Another May the 4 has come and gone, and with it, no concrete news of a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. However, some fans are now wondering if protagonist Cal Kestis’ sophomore act may be coming sooner than they first thought.

Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy and will reprise the role in the eponymous Disney+ series, set tongues wagging during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Guest host Mike Birbiglia asks McGregor about the actor’s reaction when fans start quizzing him about Star Wars facts, with McGregor answering that it’s difficult to keep up with the universe now that it’s expanded into books, comics, cartoons, and “computer games”. He also praises director Deborah Chow’s Star Wars knowledge as “all of the storylines have to match up” because you “can’t have some fact in a videogame that doesn’t match up to the movie”.

The conversation then moves on to other topics without mentioning Star Wars games again, but it was enough for eager Star Wars fans to start speculating on Resetera. “We know the Inquisitors are in the show and we know the temple from [Jedi: Fallen Order] also pops up and we’ve already seen a BD-1 droid pop up in Boba Fett,” The_Iceman2288, the original poster, says.

Others point out that Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis and his allies are active during the Obi-Wan timeline and mention Purge Troopers and Inquisitors as other factors connecting the series with the game. Inquisitors, Force-sensitive soldiers tasked with hunting down all potential Jedi, play a significant role in the new Obi-Wan trailer, and one fan even suggested the Inquisitors in the trailer use the same animations as those in the game.

McGregor’s response is likely just an answer to Birbiglia’s question, an acknowledgement that producers must take canon material used in Star Wars games, such as the Inquisitors Fortress and the Inquisitors themselves, into consideration for any new projects set in the same universe.

Even if Disney isn’t using Obi-Wan as a marketing tool for Jedi: Fallen Order 2, that still means the odds are high Cal Kestis may at least make an appearance in the series. Twitter user and Untold Tales brand manager Shinobi062 says he’d be surprised if Cal didn’t show up in Obi-Wan, considering the overlap between events in both stories, while Resetera user Loxley takes a slightly less charitable view.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned watching their Star Wars shows, it’s that if there is fan service to be had, they will absolutely 100% do it,” they share.

Despite the lack of predicted Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 announcements during May the 4, a proper reveal may happen during the opening event of this year’s Summer Game Fest, which promises several new announcements and trailers.