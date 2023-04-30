Wondering how to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection? The Chamber of Connection in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the High Republic Chambers, also known as Jedi Temples. Found in the Viscid Bog area of Koboh, you’ll have to make use of the Koboh Grinder device to pass the test. Our guide discusses this particular location, as well as the puzzles and rewards you can find therein.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection is just one of many interesting areas in the game world. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers main guide.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection can be accessed via the Viscid Bog zone. From the fast travel point, ride the zipline, then jump down to the second zipline that you see. It should take you close to the entrance, but you have to grapple to get out of the bog.

How to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection

As cited earlier, you’ll need to make use of the Koboh Grinder to solve the puzzles herein. The problem is that certain sections will prevent you from doing that due to waterfalls and gaps.

In any case, you’ll want to step on the plate to grab the orb. Toss it over to the pedestal/conduit to create a laser. Use the Koboh Grinder to trace a line from the wall that the laser is hitting, all the way to the side with the gunk. It should burn away the gunk, revealing a doorway and a small corridor.

Past the corridor, you’ll arrive at a higher ledge (there’s a Datadisc in the corner). Opposite that are two plates, which will cause the metal shutters to move closer to each other. This time, your goal is to trace a line of fire with the Koboh Grinder from the laser all the way to the wall with the shutters.

Move sideways and step on the plates, one after the other, as you’re tracing the flames all the way over to the other side. This will burn away the gunk and open the next pathway.

Also, if you want to open the chest, continue tracing the fire down the floor and across to the lower section. The chest has the Persistence Lightsaber switch.

Now comes the tricky part. Head back down to the ground floor and trace the fire from the laser to the doorway and small corridor. Continue until you’re back up the ledge.

While the flames are still burning, quickly use Force Pull on the orb and drop it on the higher pedestal. This will form a bridge. Immediately switch back to the Koboh Grinder, and continue tracing the line of fire to the last remaining piles of gunk at the top.

This allows you to pick up the Recuperation perk, which increases the minimum level that your force meter can regenerate to. You can learn more about these passives in our perks guide.

That’s it, you’ve completed the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Connection. However, due to the nature of the puzzle here, there’s a good chance that you’ve neglected some collectibles. You can find the following Force Echoes this location:

Homesick – On the lower floor below the moving shutters.

Mind Challenge – On the ledge with the second pedestal/conduit.

Insolence or Bravery – At the top section before the room where you got the perk.

Private Doubts – In a corner of the room where you obtained the perk.

This is just one particular High Republic Chamber in the game. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers guide. For everything else about Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can visit our walkthrough and guides hub.