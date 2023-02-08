Forget Jedi Survivor - a classic Star Wars game is back, and it's great

If you’re incredibly excited about the Stars Wars Jedi Survivor release date and just cannot wait to dive into a galaxy far, far away again, I’ve got quite the treat for you. While the Star Wars game promises to let you explore new parts of the iconic universe you can actually take yourself all the way back to Star Wars Jedi Knight – Dark Forces 2, as a fan has remade the early parts of the game in Unreal Engine while we wait for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Originally released by LucasArts in 1997, this free game is a fan remake of Dark Forces 2 in Unreal Engine by Ruppertle. It comes with two levels, four survival levels, a sandbox mode, a 3D model viewer, and a bonus level for testing out random things. This is sure to tide you over alongside all of the recent Star Wars Jedi Survivor gameplay we’ve been shown.

“Welcome to my first Unreal Engine project,” Ruppertle says. “The goal was to recreate one of my favourite games back from my childhood while keeping the base look, feeling and gameplay and of course learning the engine itself.

“After nearly three years of development, the project is finally at a point where I feel ready to share it with you.”

I gave this Dark Forces 2 remake a spin while thinking about Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and I’ve got to say that it’s actually pretty good. Maybe my PC was to blame for the frame rate being a bit ropey, but it was really intuitive and felt great to control, with the guns having that quintessential Star Wars feel you’ve come to expect. Best of all it’s free and easy to get working, so it’s absolutely worth a shot.

Before you get your hopes too high though, the project’s Discord outlines how there aren’t any “firm plans” about transforming this project into a full Dark Forces 2 remake. It apparently took Ruppertle three years, so a break seems very well deserved at least.

If you join the Star Wars Jedi Knight Dark Forces 2 remake Discord server you can find multiple download links available for the free PC game while you wait for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

