Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been delayed, but only slightly

The launch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been delayed, as developer Respawn wants some additional time for its team to polish the sci-fi Soulslike game. Originally scheduled for launch March 17, the new Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date is now set for six weeks later, on April 28.

Respawn says Star Wars Jedi Survivor is currently “feature complete,” which means everything planned for the launch version of the game is included in the current build. However, director Stig Asmussen says the studio has decided to take some additional time for final polishing.

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule,” Asmussen writes in a note posted to Twitter. “Star Wars Jedi Survivor will now launch globally on April 28.”

Asmussen says his team has “pushed ourselves at every level” to create a sequel that lives up to fans’ expectations – and given the nature of the Star Wars property and Respawn’s own impressive catalogue that includes Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, those expectations are understandably pretty high.

From now through the new release date, Asmussen says the team is focused solely on the final stage of performance improvements, stability, polish, “and most importantly, the player experience.”

Since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best Star Wars games on PC, another month and change is hardly too long to wait for the follow-up.