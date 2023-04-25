Is Star Wars Jedi Survivor multiplayer?

Want to know if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has multiplayer? Cal Kestis has been bouncing around a galaxy far, far away for a while now, and during that time he’s made, and lost plenty of friends. But what about you and your friends, can you join forces to take on the Empire?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is shaping up to be one of the best PC games this year, and for good reason; the story is epic, the visuals breathtaking, and you can convince wildlife to attack your foes using only the power of the Force. What isn’t clear, however, is whether you can recruit the help of other humans to attack your enemies – using the power of friendship.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have multiplayer?

No, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does not have a multiplayer component. Respawn’s description of the game is that it’s a “narratively driven, single-player title”. Gone are the days when a multiplayer mode would be bundled with a single-player title just because – mentioning no names, Bioshock 2.

In our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview we talk about how this appears to be a more open world for Cal to explore, but it does still have a focused narrative; one that you’d imagine would be sullied by the presence of others.

Now you know Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't multiplayer, brace yourself to face the Jedi: Survivor enemies alone.