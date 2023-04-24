Star Wars Jedi Survivor preload times – everything you need to know

Star Wars Jedi Survivor preload times are an essential bit of knowledge, as the next adventure for Cal Kestis and BD-1 occupies some pretty significant SSD space, and is bound to take a while to download. If you’re gearing up for the new Star Wars game and want to get it ready on PC and Steam, best to get Star Wars Jedi Survivor running as soon as possible. Here’s all you need to know about preloading the galactic adventure ahead of the imminent Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date.

Once you’re sorted with the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements, it’s time to get the new pseudo Souls-like preloaded. Strap in, because it’s a hefty one, demanding a whopping 155 GB of your SSD space. If you want to be ready for launch day, here’s when you can preload Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC and Steam.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor preloads start on April 25 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / April 26 2am AEDT. You can get the game either through Steam or the EA Store, and both versions give you the option to preload starting at exactly the same time.

Continuing from the events of Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi Survivor sees Cal travel to new locations including Coruscant to avoid the Galactic Empire as it attempts to hunt down and destroy the final remnants of the mythical Jedi Order. It’s looking good, with our own Jedi Survivor preview noting the quest and level design particularly.

