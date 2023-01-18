Star Wars Jedi Survivor specs leave Steam Deck users concerned

The Steam Deck community is concerned that the system won’t be able to run Star Wars Jedi Survivor, based on the game’s specs. The portable system has so far proven it can handle many AAA games, but increases in hardware demands mean not everything can run on the Valve gaming PC.

Given how lofty the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements are, some Steam Deck users aren’t sure Respawn Entertainment’s game will be able to run on the PC. A discussion over on Reddit highlights some of these worries, with its whopping 130GB footprint raising more than a few eyebrows.

At the time of writing, no performance indicators have been provided for the Star Wars game either, making it even harder to judge how well it’ll run on the Steam Deck, if at all. Not to mention the fact that owners of 64GB models will need to arm themselves with the best Steam Deck SD card options just to fit it on the handheld.

Suffice to say, there’s a degree of uncertainty about whether the system’s hardware is up to the task. Some hope that the Steam Deck 2 will pack more performance, so more games can run on it. However, aside from Valve saying it wants the next iteration of its portable powerhouse to have a better screen and battery, there’s no way to know what the successor’s specs will be.

Hopefully we’ll see some clarification from the developer before the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date, but there’s no guarantee we can expect good news on Steam Deck compatibility.