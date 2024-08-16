Grab a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws, thanks to MSI

You can bag a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws when you buy selected MSI hardware and peripherals, including keyboards, mice, and cases. That’s right, free game deals usually require the purchase of a graphics card or motherboard, but MSI is opening the space up with a wider range of eligible products included in this new offer.

This is great news for those who already own any of the best graphics cards, as you can instead look at different upgrades for your gaming setup while still being able to get a new free game in the process. Star Wars Outlaws is set for release on August 30, which is when this offer will go live.

Here are the MSI products included in the free Star Wars Outlaws offer:

MEG Ai13ooP PCIE5 (power supply)

MAG PANO M100R PZ (case)

MAG Coreliquid I360 White (cooler)

MPG 321URX QD OLED (monitor)

RadiX AXE6600 WiFi 6E Tri-Band gaming router

Vigor GK71 Sonic series (keyboards)

Clutch GM51 Lightweight series (mice)

With such a wide variety of products included in the promo, we’re keen to see exactly how it will work. So far we only have the below image and a list of the included items posted in an MSI press release.

Given that there is a gaming keyboard and mouse in the deal with an MSRP of $129.99 and $99.99 respectively, we very much doubt you’ll get a brand new game for free with a purchase of just one of these and fully expect there to be specific bundles you’ll need to buy instead.

Either way, it’s great to see an offer like this branch out from the typical GPU, CPU, or motherboard restrictions we normally see, such as the one for Star Wars Outlaws from Intel. We’re excited to see what MSI has to offer come August 30.

In the meantime, check out the Star Wars Outlaws system requirements so you know exactly what hardware you’re going to need to get stuck into the first-ever open-world Star Wars game.