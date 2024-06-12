You’re going to want an Nvidia GPU to play Star Wars Outlaws

We’re chomping at the bantha bit to explore the galaxy of Star Wars Outlaws, and that anticipation has only grown with the knowledge the upcoming game will launch with support for Nvidia’s latest DLSS 3.5 tech, and will include ray tracing and Reflex support too.

The combination of these features should mean that Star Wars Outlaws runs well and looks lovely on the latest Nvidia RTX 4000-series hardware. That’s not to say it won’t also perform and present perfectly on AMD GPUs, but the likes of the RTX 4070 Super, which tops our best graphics card guide, should be extra well placed to play the game.

Nvidia notes the upcoming support in its weekly update email, which points to a newly available gameplay trailer for the game hosted on Nvidia’s GeForce YouTube channel. The trailer doesn’t go into technical details on the graphics, but instead demonstrates some of the core gameplay mechanics, such as ship navigation and dogfighting, exploring the streets of Mos Eisley, and riding your speeder across the sands of Tatooine.

Other game updates highlighted by Nvidia include the new Night Springs DLC for Alan Wake 2, which includes full RTX tech support, including ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS 3 frame generation, and DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction.

