It’s just a few weeks until Star Wars Outlaws hyperdrives into your game library, and ahead of launch Ubisoft has outlined its post-launch plans for the open-world game. In a new Star Wars Outlaws roadmap, it has been confirmed that two story expansions will arrive surprisingly soon after launch. The roadmap also confirms their titles and gives some early details on their storylines, including information on two interesting Star Wars characters Kay Vess will be bumping into along the way.

Star Wars Outlaws is on course to be one of the biggest single-player games of the year. Admittedly, the jury’s still out on whether it’s going to be one of the best – both our initial Star Wars Outlaws preview at Summer Game Fest and a more recent hands-on session with the game uncovered a few reasons to be concerned. What developer Massive Entertainment seems to have definitely nailed, though, is tapping into the Star Wars universe’s vast amounts of lore for some great world-building and storytelling.

That’s why Star Wars Outlaws is already committing to two story expansions, and we now know the names of them. The first Star Wars Outlaws DLC is called Wild Card, which will release in Fall 2024, and the second is A Pirate’s Fortune, which will arrive in Spring 2025.

It’s a pleasant surprise to see two story expansions coming fairly soon after the Star Wars Outlaws release date – it sounds like we’ll probably get both of them within about nine months of launch, barring any delays. Compare that with the lengthy, year-long wait for the Starfield Shattered Space DLC, and things are looking up. Of course, we don’t know yet quite how long or substantial Outlaws’ expansion will be (I fear they might be a bit on the short side, with how close to launch they are arriving) but Ubisoft has revealed some early story details about both.

Wild Card will see Kay attempt to infiltrate “a high-stakes Sabacc tournament,” but it sounds like there’s more to this tournament than meets the eye. This is where you’ll bump into one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars (and ones of Han Solo’s best buds) Lando Calrissian. The Sabacc enjoyer had already been spotted in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of a recent Outlaws trailer, and now we have a rough idea of what part he’ll play. It could be that we meet him in the main game before the events of Wild Card, but he definitely seems to be a focal point of the first expansion.

Then in A Pirate’s Fortune, it seems like all of your Star Wars Outlaws Trailblazer upgrades will attract the attention of Hondo Ohnaka, “who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.” While maybe not as well-known as Calrissian, Ohnaka is a badass space pirate himself from the animated The Clone Wars and Rebels series. Most notably, Ohnaka and his crew kidnapped Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Count Dooku. I’m super interested to see his portrayal in Outlaws and to see how we end up bumping into him.

Both of Star Wars Outlaws’ story expansions will be available to purchase separately (price TBC), or they will be included with the Season Pass that comes with the pricier Gold and Ultimate editions of the game (which cost $109.99/ £94.99 and $129.99 / £114.99, respectively).

As was previously announced, the Season Pass also includes a special quest line featuring Jabba the Hutt. It also comes with one cosmetic pack at launch, and two more will arrive when Wild Card launches in the Fall.

With at least two story DLCs and some cool cameos on the way, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to from the new space game. However, we’ll have to wait until launch to see if those early gameplay concerns hamper its quest to be one of the best Star Wars games ever.

