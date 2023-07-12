Snag one of the best Star Wars games for free right now

Star Wars The Force Unleashed is a classic. So taking one of the best Star Wars games ever made and making it free is definitely a great idea. If you’ve never played it or just fancy giving it a revisit on your rig, Star Wars The Force Unleashed is free for a limited time, so here’s how to get it forever.

If you’ve really been enjoying Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi games, then LucasArts’ Star Wars The Force Unleashed is an absolute must-play, especially as a free game. Coming out in 2008 meant it was originally part of the Star Wars canon too, but Disney’s purchase a few years later put an end to that. Still, it’s an absolutely brilliant time and a proper decent hack-and-slash game to boot.

Set in the early days of the Empire between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, you play as Starkiller, a force-sensitive child taken by Darth Vader and groomed as his secret apprentice. Sam Witwer provides the character’s voice and likeness, going on to then play Darth Maul in the Clone Wars animated series too.

This is also the Ultimate Sith Edition, which comes with all the costumes, skins, and cosmetics from the original game alongside three (even non-canon for the time) levels that have Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett in them, and they’re all a bit of fun.

Star Wars The Force Unleashed is free to claim via Amazon Prime Gaming between Monday, July 10 and Monday, August 14. Keep in mind that this is for the Amazon Games launcher, but it can be kept forever no matter what.

Amazon Prime Gaming also has a few other games on offer for free right now for a limited time, as the exceptional FPS Prey can be claimed, alongside quintessential RPG Baldur’s Gate 2 as well.

If you want even more, we’ve got the very best old PC games you should be playing right now, alongside all those single-player games like The Force Unleashed you should have on your list.