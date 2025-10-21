Classic Star Wars MMO's most impressive update yet has me scrambling to find my password

It's good to see a Star Wars game thriving. The entire extended universe has been hit and miss for a while now, with the greatness of Andor and the Jedi games counteracted by the likes of Outlaws and the Book of Boba Fett. Too much relies on crossovers and Glup Shitto, with the companies involved more keen to make the audience point at the screen like the Leonardo di Caprio meme than tell an interesting, original story. Thankfully, Star Wars The Old Republic is a bastion of the old ways. It's right up there on our list of the best Star Wars games, and update 7.8 only looks to improve it further.

The highlight of update 7.8 is the new dynamic encounters on outer rim planets. These timed missions make the worlds feel more alive. Think helping a band find a gig on Tattooine, or piloting a mech into battle on Ord Mantell.

Star Wars The Old Republic is now adding these encounters to Dantooine, a serene but popular farming planet. It's not so quiet any more, as an enormous spacecraft has crashed onto its lush surface, leaking flora, fauna, and hostile droids. The droids fulfil their primary function, which means destroying Dantooine's natural habitats in order to create an environment suitable for the plants and beasts they had aboard.

You can probably see where this is going, but you're going to have to research the craft, explore three new biomes, and challenge a tough, robotic boss.

There's a whole set of rewards on offer here, including the usual cosmetics and mounts. However, what's most exciting is the option to build a stronghold on Dantooine, something we've been asking for for a long time. Yes, we'll be able to own our own plot of land on the planet when update 7.8 launches.

Not only are dynamic encounters some of the most fun parts of the game, a Dantooine stronghold is the cherry on top. Just look at the YouTube comments alone and you'll see the excitement.

