New space extraction game Star Wrath lets you build, fly, and then totally destroy a bunch of spaceships

For anyone who spent hours of their childhood trying to recreate an X-Wing from random - and often mismatched - Lego pieces, there is a game you should really be keeping an eye on. Star Wrath classifies itself as a multiplayer, extraction-action space game, and from the look of its new reveal trailer, I'm inclined to agree.

It's one thing, blasting through space in something shop-bought, but it's another kettle of fish altogether having to craft that ship yourself. I am absolutely rubbish at making stuff, as the previous Lego anecdote proves, but my heart's in the right place. I have the best intentions, but my brain will not comply. I'm hoping that changes when I get my hands on Star Wrath.

Extraction shooters are all the rage these days, with Arc Raiders still doing absolute gangbusters, and Marathon on the horizon. Star Wrath is taking a different approach, however, not least by way of it being mainly in outer space. I'm sure the gear-fear will set in all the same, though, if you find yourself with too much to lose.

The loop in Star Wrath appears thus: recruit a pilot, craft a ship, go hunting. Simple, yet effective. We see a bunch of dogfights in the trailer, and what stands out to me most is the meatiness of the combat; each shot hits with a thud, and the modular damage is sure to set up for some grandstand finishes. Limping towards the extraction point with my chassis barely intact, dodging incoming fire. Probably dying, but going out in style.

If you want to get involved with Star Wrath before it gets released to the public, you can! By signing up for its closed beta, you can dip your toe into the world of ship-building, dogfighting, and losing your inventory in a big ball of flames.

If you hop in and start hunting for me, I'll be the one flying around in the poorly assembled rectangle. Please don't judge.