RTS games aren't dead yet - but nothing hits quite like Starcraft 2

The past few years have brought us a relative renaissance of RTS games. We've seen modern tributes to the classics such as Tempest Rising's campaign with its heavy Command & Conquer vibes, and more evocative evolutions such as the blocky 9-Bit Armies. All the while, titans like Age of Empires horse on relentless. So why am I playing Starcraft 2 again? The strategy sequel celebrates its 16th birthday next week, and it's been nearly 11 years since Legacy of the Void wrapped up its three-part story arc. Yet sinking back into the tale of Jim Raynor, it's bringing me every bit as much joy as it did all those years ago.

Blizzard's recent interventions in the multiplayer mode probably helped to sway my hand across to the play button, but the reality is I reinstalled Starcraft 2 right around the start of 2026. Having played and enjoyed quite a few modern RTS offerings in recent months, I got the itch to return. As good as many of the newer contenders are, I couldn't shake the feeling that none quite matched up to Starcraft 2's campaign. I wanted to make sure I wasn't flying on blind nostalgia from my university years, and the dozens of hours spent watching 'Tastosis' cast Korea's Global Starcraft League games at the free 240p tier.

I'm now about halfway through the Terran campaign that underpins that first release, Wings of Liberty, and my doubts are well and truly gone. Blizzard delivered a masterclass in mission design where no space feels wasted. Each mission has a purpose both narratively and mechanically - along with advancing the state of the galaxy in some way, every one of them introduces a new unit and gives you a task hand-designed to showcase what it does best. This encourages you to learn the new technology in a way that feels natural rather than simply dumping it into your hands.

In 'Outbreak,' you must sustain against incoming hordes of Infested Terrans, unfortunate humans corrupted beyond salvation by the influence of the alien Zerg. The mission runs on a day/night cycle, and once the light rises, the infected colonists are forced to retreat. This is your opportunity to speed out across the map and attempt to destroy the structures they're being spawned from, before darting back to the safety of your base by the time darkness falls.

To help, you're introduced to the Hellion - a fast-paced buggy with a flamethrower, ideal for this scouting mission due to its ability to cross vast distances at speed. While that's the pitch, the need to periodically defend also naturally encourages you to realize that the Hellions' long streaks of flame are great at dealing with mass incoming infantry, if you can line up a good angle. Finding it too easy? You can seek out Zerg Infestors and destroy them for a research bonus - but doing so requires venturing deep into enemy territory at night.

Every single mission has smart hidden tutorials and bonus objectives like this (plus some extra achievements to chase if you want to truly prove your mastery). Additionally, they're doled out in a non-linear order, ensuring you'll always be able to choose between two or three options at every stage. A particular challenge posing a problem? Fly to a different planet first and unlock another unit that could help swing the balance, or an upgrade that makes your existing forces more powerful.

The upgrades and research trees are a smart way of ensuring it's never all about the newest unit. Long after I've moved on from that Hellion mission, I choose to spend some of my funds enhancing the buggies with double-width blue flames that tear through even more Zerglings at a faster pace. It also helps that all of that is wrapped up in the framing of hanging out aboard Raynor's ship, chatting to battle-scarred acquaintances and enthusiastic scientists to tie each of the unlocks into lore about Terran engineering, Zerg evolution, and Protoss physiology. Or you can just shoot the breeze and listen to space-blues classic 'A Zerg, A Shotgun, and You.'

Starcraft 2 is emblematic of Blizzard at its peak - there's a level of polish running across everything from the themed interfaces to how slick actually playing it is. For a game I've barely touched in a decade, it was shocking how quickly I slipped back into my hotkeys and control groups, and how naturally I was queuing up build orders and transitioning my SCVs to expansions. It felt like I never left. In 2010, SC2 taught me to think about my RTS play in a way years of stumbling through C&C never had. In 2026, it fired up those old neurons with ease and had me running smoothly again in no time at all.

I won't pretend it doesn't show its age - the graphics still look good, but not in a way that will trick you into thinking this is a game released in the last decade. It's more than pretty enough to do what it wants, however, and in a generation of games that so often release with performance struggles and bugs, it's pleasing to feel that smoothness at my fingertips. The highest compliment I could pay the SC2 campaign at launch was that, even as a student with limited funds, I never felt like the game being separated out into three separate paid pieces left me short changed, and that high bar of quality still shines through today.

If you've never played Starcraft 2, it's never been easier to do so. Following its free-to-play revamp in 2017, you can now play the whole of Wings of Liberty for free through Battle.net, along with 7 of its 18 co-op characters. You can even dive into multiplayer without spending a thing. Should you want to upgrade, you can grab the campaign collection to see how the Zerg and Protoss tales play out in Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void. I'd argue Blizzard's mission design and progression systems only get better as things move on.

This isn't really a cry for Starcraft 3. The shock announcement of its comeback would certainly hype me up in the moment more than just about any other returning property could, but many of the big names that made SC2 what it was have moved onto other projects. Frost Giant's Stormgate struggled to find an audience; players were left unsatisfied with the unpolished state of its early access launch. Uncapped Games struck a rewarding, fast-paced formula with Battle Aces, but decided the response to its early access was "not strong enough to support continued development."

Perhaps I need to accept that the RTS is an old man's game, more so than it ever was - something strangely at odds with the amount of intense micromanagement and sharp reaction times the genre often asks of its players. Next time you're lost for a new game, though, I'd urge you to boot up Starcraft 2 and give its campaign a try. You might just be surprised by how well it holds up in 2026 - and just how approachable it is.