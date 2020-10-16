Blizzard is winding down StarCraft 2 development to focus on “what’s next”

Blizzard has made the call to wind down producing additional “for-purchase content” for real-time strategy game StarCraft 2. The developer revealed in a blog post that the StarCraft team will continue doing season rolls and balance fixes, and will in turn be free to “think about what’s next”.

“We’re going to continue supporting StarCraft 2 in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War, focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most,” the blog post reads. “What this means is that we’re not going to be producing additional for-purchase content, such as Commanders and War Chests, but we will continue doing season rolls, and necessary balance fixes moving forward.”

Blizzard goes on to say that it’s not planning on releasing another update this year, as it did one a few months ago. That said, the team does plan on doing them “as needed in the future”. The esports scene isn’t going anywhere, either, and will continue through ESL Gaming and GSL as it has been.

Blizzard also had this to say about what’s to come in the future:

“We know some of our players have been looking forward to some of the things we’re moving away from, but the good news is this change will free us up to think about what’s next, not just with regard to StarCraft II, but for the StarCraft universe as a whole.”

