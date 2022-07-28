StarCraft: Remastered is free with Prime Gaming in August

It’s been a hot summer in many parts of the world, but Amazon Prime members will have a chance to cool off in August with another round of games and in-game content, including the classic sci-fi RTS game StarCraft: Remastered, free with their membership.

During the month of August, Prime Gaming will be offering six new free games, plus in-game content for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Fall Guys, Grand Theft Auto Online, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft.

StarCraft: Remastered sits at the top of the bill of free games for Prime members this coming month. The 2017 edition of Blizzard’s 1998 RTS classic, StarCraft: Remastered includes the hugely popular Brood War expansion and adds remastered audio, support for ultra-HD graphics up to 4K, cloud saves, and more.

Prime Gaming members will also be able to add the following games to their libraries in August:

  • StarCraft: Remastered
  • Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
  • Beasts of Maravilla Island
  • Recompile
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises
A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

