Dreamhack’s kicking off over in Valencia. Finest European Starcraft 2 play on show

Over in Valencia a full weekend of competitive Starcraft 2 play is about to kick off. If you like seeing your Terrans trounced, Protoss plastered, or Zergs…zebraed then you’ll want to tune into the action on Twitch.

As of writing the players are still working through the group stages.

64 competitors will be playing over in Valencia, divided into 16 groups of four. The first group stage knocks out half the players, and the second takes out another half. The final 16 players will then take place in elimination games until there is just one player left. They’ll be made £17,500 richer.