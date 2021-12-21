Stardew Valley gets a “minor update” to fix some long-standing bugs

It remains to be seen whether Stardew Valley will ever get a 1.6 update, and for now developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone is building the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier. But patches to Stardew Valley are still coming, and the latest “minor update” promises fixes to some long-standing bugs, including improvements for users of multiple monitors.

Stardew Valley 1.5.6 ensures that “the game now remembers and restores on the last used monitor” on multi-monitor setups. A “few gameplay inconsistencies that have been around for a long time” have been fixed, too, including an issue where hoed dirt would decay under forage items, and one where indoor grass would die when winter came around.

You can see the full patch notes on the official site. Barone previously teased the possibility of new content for 1.5.6, but it looks like those new features fell through (unless they’re secret changes not noted in the patch notes, I guess). The big focus for updates right now seems to be back-end changes to improve mod support.

