Judging by the player counts the game has posted over the years, there’s statistically a pretty good chance you’ve played Stardew Valley – but maybe you’re looking for an excuse to rope your friends in for a co-op session. Either way, it’s about to be even more convenient to get in, because Stardew Valley is coming to Game Pass.

Stardew Valley is set to launch on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console, developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone announced on today’s [email protected] Showcase. “There’s not a set release date yet, but it’s probably sometime in the fall. It’ll be on both Windows and Xbox consoles. I really hope that it brings Stardew Valley to a lot more people.”

We still don’t know what’s next for Stardew Valley, but during today’s interview, Barone says “I could probably continue working on Stardew Valley forever, with the amount of ideas I have. I love the world. I love making it better. I feel like it’s a never-ending thing I could do, to make it better. I just put those ideas in these updates and keep the game going, and it’s been fun.”

Back to nature: Sign up for Xbox Game Pass today!

For more farming games, you can follow that link.