This Stardew Valley mod turns the Wizard’s Tower into Howl’s Moving Castle

Stardew Valley modders adore bringing Studio Ghibli to Concerned Ape’s tranquil farming sim. Whether it’s creating new mods to do it or bringing old ones together, we’ve seen a few fan-made collaborations. The latest Studio Ghibli related Stardew Valley mod allows you to turn the Wizard’s Tower into Howl’s Moving Castle.

If you’re not sure where the tower is, it’s located on the western edge of Cindersap Forest, which is all the way on the left side of the map. The tower is only open between 6:00 to 23:00 in-game, but you can’t enter right away. You need to get access to the Community Centre and read the golden scroll in the Crafts Room first.

Once you download Jina2ya’s Stardew Valley mod, the tower will turn into Howl’s Moving Castle. Do, er, take note, though, that the castle remains stationary and won’t be stomping around the map. This is a chill game, after all. If you want to take the immersion even further, then you can also download two other Stardew Valley mods that add Howl and Calcifer to the mix.

If you’d like to try all this out for yourself, you can find the Stardew Valley mods over on Nexus Mods alongside instructions on how to download and use them.

