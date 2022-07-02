Stardew Valley mod overhauls critters and animals

If you’ve played one game for a long time, you’ll know that things can become a bit over-familiar, which is why it’s nice to see projects like the Aquarium and Terrarium Project Stardew Valley mod, which overhauls all the various critters and other incidental animals dotted around the farming game’s landscape.

The Aquarium/Terrarium Project isn’t just one mod, in fact – it’s a collection of several mods created by Stardew Valley fan StarAmy, aimed at overhauling all the various creatures and critters that make up the life game’s ecosystem. So far, they have created five separate mods that include reskins for a whole variety of animals.

In addition, they have also been working on a makeover for Stardew Valley’s fish tanks that polishes their design up slightly, as well as including the option to completely transform them from aquariums into terrariums. This gets rid of the water effect and allows you to store the likes of rodents, birds, insects, and reptiles into the exhibits. Another mod in the collection enables a selection of flowers and other small items to be placed into the tanks for added decoration.

Not all animals have been covered by StarAmy’s mods so far, but the vast majority of the creatures that you can find around Stardew Valley will have a new, more natural look – including a selection of variants for the likes of butterflies and moths. They note that currently this only adds non-interactive versions of the critters, but that they are working on a selection of foragable critters complete with appropriate animations for the tanks.

If you enjoy this kind of thing, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the upcoming Stardew Valley 1.6 update makes life easier for modders. You might also want to check out promising Stardew Valley-like Coral Island, which recently announced an October release date.