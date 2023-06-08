Get the best farming game ever while it’s on sale

I love Stardew Valley so much, I have personally started a ridiculous amount of saves in the renowned farming game. ConcernedApe’s pixel-y simulation thrusts you into a town known as Stardew Valley, and it’s filled to the brim with unique characters and whimsical charm. When it comes to the wholesome niche within the gaming community, this game is probably one of the most well-known and loved, with good reason. If you haven’t yet had a chance to experience the joy of tending to your colorful farm, then you should check it out right now while it’s on sale.

Steam is always playing host to a good deal of some sort, and this Stardew Valley sale is no exception. While the game usually costs just $14.99 / £10.99, you can get it right now for even less as its price has dropped down by 20%. With this current Steam sale, Stardew Valley costs $11.99 / £8.79. You’ll have to act fast if you want to get it for cheap, though, as the sale is set to end on June 15.

I would personally say that Stardew Valley is worth its full price and then some, over and over again, but this sale is definitely a sweet deal. If you haven’t ever played the game but have been on the fence about it, a discount like this offers the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into a game and see if you like it. After all, you can always make use of Steam refunds if you don’t like what you see within the first two hours of gameplay. I, however, highly doubt that anyone can resist the instant delight Stardew Valley invokes.

ConcernedApe is also always adding something new to Stardew Valley, whether it be a large update or a smaller one like the upcoming addition of the Iridium Scythe, so you can count on a consistent flow of content. If I’ve managed to convince you, you can grab Stardew Valley on Steam while it’s discounted here. Once you do, be prepared to say goodbye to hundreds of hours of your life as your little digital farm consumes every bit of desire you have. In a fun way, of course!

