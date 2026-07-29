You can now play Stardew Valley in 3D or VR, thanks to this new mod

A brand new Stardew Valley mod that is said to have taken "months of work" has just dropped, letting players switch between 3D mode, VR mode, or the standard 2D appearance with just the press of a button.

If you've experienced ConcernedApe's pixelated farming game many times over, GingasVR's mod may be just what you need to experience it with a fresh new perspective. Released on Tuesday, July 28, while a couple of additional downloads are required to get it working, GingasVR notes that you don't actually need a VR headset in order to use this mod, and it's "fully playable as just a desktop 3D port of Stardew Valley[.]"

The download is "compatible with nearly every mod and expansion[,]" though there are some caveats. For the FAQ section of the mod page, regarding if fully 3D models will be made from scratch, the author notes that there are no plans for this, as they "want to try and make this mod lightweight, streamlined[,] and compatible with as many modding setups as possible[.]" The other is over 'why does this look weird?' GingasVR replies that they are "trying to hack a 2D game into 3D VR, it'll look weird," before adding, "but from what I've tested it's pretty fun so far[.]"

It does seem like the mod is still in pretty early days. But including everything from physical interactions with motion controls for gameplay like fishing and combat, to customizable cutscenes which can be displayed in either 2D, third-person, or first-person, this is one you'll want to check out.