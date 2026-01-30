Starfield 2.0 is hopefully just around the corner, and the sci-fi RPG is at its lowest price just in time

Starfield has had its fair share of criticisms. As the first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios in over two decades, the sci-fi role-playing game had years of hype built around it - and considering Fallout and The Elder Scrolls' high acclaim, the excitement was in the stratosphere. Even though it adopted many of the traits found in the best RPGs from Bethesda's back catalog, it was no surprise that it couldn't live up to the full expectations. Starfield 2.0, despite being unconfirmed in any official capacity, could be the vital shot it needs to earn its spot next to The Elder Scrolls in the annals of videogame history, so why not grab it while it's cheaper than ever?

Make no mistake; I am a fan of Starfield, but I can see where some of the issues lie. The main narrative and side quests weave into the world brilliantly, and the RPG's twist on science-fiction tropes work really well, but every time you start getting immersed in this Bethesda universe, you're taken out of it. Yes, I am talking about your ship being a hub that transforms into a loading screen as opposed to offering freedom of flight à la No Man's Sky.

Our Starfield review, which gave the game a 7/10 at launch, goes into more detail on some of its issues, saying that "its massive scope pushes this formula to the absolute limit, and the cracks begin to show, from feature creep to the stop-start nature of its exploration." Despite calling it a behemoth of an RPG, I'd agree with that. It's not perfect, but for a fresh-faced Bethesda game, I'm not complaining.

For those unaware, you start Starfield as a lowly miner, touching an artifact that gives you a universe-bending mission and puts you directly in the path of an organization called Constellation. You join their mission in search of answers amongst the stars, and trust me, the answer to life isn't just '42'. Of course, every part of the universe has a place, and between dealing with other factions, uncovering the secrets of the solar system, and fighting alien creatures, Starfield is just as much about action as it is exploring.

Beyond all that, there are plenty of reasons to fall in love with Bethesda's latest RPG. You get to make choices that actually matter and carve your own path through its world, but you're also able to customize your trusty spaceship, as well as the fact that you'll have a reliable companion join you (with lots of sidekicks to choose from).

If you're hoping to get started before the highly anticipated 2.0 update, and you want to get the game cheap, here's your chance - Starfield is just $37.09 / £31.79 at Fanatical right now, 47% off the typical price and much lower than the RPG has ever been in any Steam sales. If you want to get the full experience, the Starfield Premium Edition is also down by 47%, giving you a Constellation Skin Pack and the Shattered Space expansion alongside the base game.

This is a great opportunity to go and visit the stars from the comfort of your desk, and with the hope that a major update will fix some of the gripes with Starfield, now's the perfect time to give it a try. Honestly, even without the 2.0 update, there are still plenty of great mods that can improve the game in sometimes incredible ways.