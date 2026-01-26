'Starfield 2.0' update is coming, but Bethesda's reportedly "handling" it in a "weird" way

There's been a lot of talk recently about 'Starfield 2.0' - an ambitious overhaul to Bethesda's space game that will inject new features and content into it, coinciding with its launch on other platforms. However, despite teeing up 2025 as a big year for the game, we're yet to see any fruits of the studio's labor. Now, a YouTuber who has apparently seen the contents of this major update says that Bethesda is handling Starfield 2.0 in a "weird way."

Starfield has now broken my heart a grand total of three times. While still an enjoyable RPG that I sank a lot of hours into, it wasn't the genre-defining galactic odyssey I'd hoped it would be. The Shattered Space DLC left another scar, as its exciting premise was let down by mediocre quests and a content offering that fell well below what Bethesda delivered for Fallout 4's major expansions. Then last year, a second expansion, seemingly called Terran Armada, was teased, and Bethesda promised "exciting things" for 2025. They never materialized.

All the talk of Starfield 2.0, which I'm presuming will arrive alongside this second story expansion, has me feeling optimistic that it'll pull off a Cyberpunk-esque turnaround. There have been rumors of engine upgrades, spaceship exploration overhauls, and more, as well as the inevitable end to its Xbox console exclusivity. It was also claimed that some of the big upcoming changes were shown to creators at a private event, and now alleged attendee 'MrMattyPlays' has talked about the "weird" way in which Bethesda is going about things.

In the latest episode of the Defining Duke podcast with special guest Gene Park of The Washington Post, the topic turns to why Park has become recently obsessed with Starfield all over again. He goes on to say that he's "really looking forward to Starfield 2.0, whenever that happens," but makes it clear he hasn't played it and knows nothing officially about it. However, MrMattyPlays claims to have been one of those to see the update early.

"The way Bethesda's handling [Starfield] 2.0 is weird," he says. "I saw it behind closed doors; they were like: 'You can't talk about it, [but] you can say that you saw it.' I was like, ok? They didn't give us a release window or anything, so I have no idea [when it will come out]."

Now, I'm not interpreting this like the update itself is being approached in a "weird" way, more how Bethesda is going about talking about it. Last year it mentioned big things were coming, teased Terran Armada, and seemingly hosted this creator event to show off Starfield 2.0, but nothing has officially resulted from all this yet, leading to disappointment (for me personally, anyway).

MrMattyPlays claims he saw what was coming in the 2.0 overhaul "a few months ago," which does give me hope that we'll hear about it (and potentially Terran Armada as well) earlier in 2026 rather than later.

I do hope this can change the general perception of Starfield and elevate it at least a bit closer to the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games that preceded it - I already really like the game, but I want some good reasons to love it.