Starfield will have more than double Skyrim’s actors and dialogue lines

More details on Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming space RPG Starfield are emerging, this time courtesy of its director Todd Howard who has made an appearance at today’s Tokyo Game Show with some news. While there wasn’t a whole lot of new information revealed in Bethesda’s slot at the show, the little titbits shared do give us some valuable insight into the scope of the space game, with Howard confirming that there will be a whole lot more voice actors and lines of dialogue than in Skyrim.

Confirming that Starfield will offer full Japanese translation – including voiceovers – Howard says that it’s the studio’s “largest translation ever” in his announcement at the TGS (below). He confirms Starfield will have “over 300 actors and over 150,000 lines of dialogue”. That’s pretty mega.

To put this into context, Bethesda’s 2011 fantasy RPG game was reported to have around 70 voice actors (a big jump from the previous Elder Scrolls game, Oblivion, which reportedly had 14 voice actors) and around 60,000 lines of dialogue. So, it looks like Starfield’s going to have more than double what the studio’s (arguably) most famous game did in these respects.

Here’s Todd Howard’s appearance at today’s Tokyo Game Show:

Details have been a little thin on the ground for Starfield so far, though last month the studio revealed some of the game’s locations through a series of videos, and a development trailer shared earlier this year gave us a peek at some of the cool concepts and ideas behind it. We also got the below trailer at E3 this year:

The Starfield release date is set for November 11, 2022. To check out all we know about the game so far, head to that link.